43 nature enthusiasts and forest officials from Kaziranga, Nagaon, Biswanath, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia participated in the two-day capacity-building workshop on 'Ethical Snake Rescue & Snake Bite Prevention', held on January 27 to 28. The event concluded at the Kohora Convention Centre, Kaziranga.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Assam Forest Department, Help Earth, Madras Crocodile Bank Trust, and the Zoological Society of Assam, with support from USV Private Limited, Mumbai. It represents a critical step toward developing a well-trained and informed network of nature enthusiasts and frontline forest personnel in Assam.

Assam, with its rich biodiversity, is home to numerous snake species, including the King Cobra (Roja Feti), Monocled Cobra (Chokori Feti), Banded Krait (Goala sap), various species of pit vipers, —some of which are highly venomous and contribute to the region’s snakebite-related fatalities.

The state witnesses a high number of human-snake encounters, particularly during the monsoon season when rising floodwaters force snakes to seek shelter in human settlements.

The core resource person for the workshop was Gnaneswar Ch, Project Leader for Snakebite Mitigation at Madras Crocodile Bank Trust & Centre for Herpetology (MCBT).

His sessions provided in-depth training on:

* Advanced techniques in safe snake rescue & handling

* Effective first-aid measures for snakebites

* Community engagement strategies to reduce human-snake conflict

* Conservation ethics & rehabilitation techniques

Participants engaged in interactive sessions and practical demonstrations, gaining hands-on experience with safe snake rescue methods and learning effective ways to respond to snakebite incidents.

Moreover, snake rescue kits were also distributed, ensuring that trained rescuers are well-equipped to carry out their work efficiently.

The organisers expressed hope that such capacity-building efforts will empower local rescuers and forest personnel to address snake-related challenges more effectively.