In the midst of the festivities of the festival of lights across the state, five gamblers, including retired teachers, fell into the trap of the police on October 24.

On the basis of a secret source, the police raided Naojan of Dhansiri sub-division and arrested the gamblers with Rs 1,40,000 in cash, a car and a scooter.

Notably, Ajit Das of Panjan Sonalipathar, Mukut Talukdar of Naojan, Duleshwar Tasa of Naojan and Purna Rana of Karbi Anglong have been sent to jail by the police.

It is worth mentioning that the raid was conducted on the basis of secret information about the formation of gambling dens in the different parts of the Dhansiri sub-division focusing on Diwali.

It is to be mentioned here that the Golaghat Police has conducted several drives against gamblers and gangs have busted at Sarupathar, Dergaon and Furkating areas of the state.