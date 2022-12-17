As many as 500 labourers of a tea garden worker in Assam's Hailkandi district have launched a protest after authorities allegedly suspended operation.

As per reports, the workers of the Gaglacherra tea garden which is located about 20 kilometres from Hailkandi two, have been protesting against the garden authorities' decision since December 15 following the lockout declared on the previous day.

Following the protest, the local administration officials as well as a tea association have initiated steps to sort out the matter between the two sides.

Reportedly, a team of officials, comprising magistrate Jhintu Bora and labourer officer PK Malakar, visited the garden on Friday and assured the protesting workers of taking up the matter with the District Deputy Commissioner.

As per reports, it has come to the fore that the tea estate authorities secretly put up the lockout notice on December 14 night and left the premise as December 15 was the payment day.

''The authorities fleeing in this manner has agitated our people,'' media reports quoted local panchayat Radheshyam Kurmi as saying.

Kurmi also claimed that the labourers used to get a daily wage which is lower than the government rate and women were forced to pluck more tea leaves than mandated daily.

''We don;t have anyone to address our grievances,'' Kurmi said.

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