Six members of the Jimochhaya People's Party or the JPP formally merged with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on January 4, 2023.

The members joined the saffron party in the presence of state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, Cabinet Ministers Jayanta Malla Baruah and Ranoj Pegu, and MLA Naba Doley.

The JPP had emerged as a major winner in the recently concluded Deori Autonomous Council polls.

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Out of the 22 council seats in the Deori Autonomous Council, the BJP along with the alliance bagged twelve seats, the Congress two, Jannayak Janta Party (JPP) bagged seven while an independent also bagged one seat, according to a release issued by the Assam State Election Commission.

Polls for the Deori Autonomous Council election took place on November 8 and the counting of votes was held today.

Notably, a 79.99 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Assam’s Deori autonomous council elections.

The election was held for 22 constituencies spread across six districts and four sub-divisions of some other districts. There were 93 polling stations.

Earlier on December 18, more than 150 Congress workers and party bearers joined Bharatiya Janata Party in Gohpur. It is to be mentioned that Gohpur is also the constituency of former Congress President Ripun Bora who is currently the President of Trinamool Congress, Assam.

The congress party workers joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP MLA Utpal Bora in East Dubia Gram Panchayat of Gahpur.

While speaking to reporters BJP MLA Utpal Bora said that the Congress party workers were unhappy with their leaders and their party’s ideology.

“They have joined BJP because they believe that they can serve people only if they are in our party.”, Bora added.