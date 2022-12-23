At least seven people were arrested on December 22 after a case came to light where a woman was kidnapped from the Gohpur town area.

Based on the complaint raised, the police launched a massive manhunt in three districts of Assam and managed to arrest as many as seven people.

Speaking to the media, Gahapur SP Naveen Singh said, "A woman was kidnapped from the Gohpur area on December 18 following a 30-hour-long operation including searches made in Guwahati, Udalguri and Dhekiajuli districts."

Notably based on the rigorous operation, seven miscreants were apprehended along with two passenger vehicles were also seized.

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Biswanath district superintendent of police Naveen Singh made a clear statement that he cannot get away with committing a crime.

It is to be mentioned here that there is a steady increase in women-related crimes across the state and that Assam has recorded 71,061 cases of violence against women in the last 6 years.

Making the statement in the state assembly on December 20, Saikia quoted government figures mentioned in the NCRB report that indicated a rise in the number of women-related crimes in 2021 compared to 2020.

“From January 1 to December 31, 2021, 26,243 crimes were committed against women in the state. Altogether 21,914 crimes against women were committed in 2020. According to the data, the incidence of rape and kidnapping of women and girls in the state doubled in 2021 compared to 2020,” he added.

Saikia raised concern that the number of women trafficking cases in the state has quadrupled in the past year.

“There were 1,736 cases of rape in the state in 2020 and 3,747 cases in 2021. Similarly, in 2020, 4,792 women and girls were abducted in the state in contrast, crime increased to 7,691 in 2021,” he said.