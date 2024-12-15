Around 700 athletes from Assam and adjoining states participated in the Bahubali Jorhat Half Marathon, an international-level running event which commenced at Jorhat Stadium, on December 15 morning.

Organised by the NE Ujjiwan Foundation in association with Bahubali Egg, the event celebrates health, fitness, and community spirit.

The marathon featured three categories: 21 km and 10 km competitive races, and a 5 km non-competitive fun run, welcoming both experienced athletes and casual participants. Organisers highlighted the event’s goal to promote healthy living and community camaraderie, solidifying its reputation as an international-level competition.

Speaking to ANI, Srimanta Madhab Dutta, Director of NE Ujjiwan Foundation, said "NE Ujjiwan Foundation and Bahubali Egg have organized this event with great enthusiasm. We are receiving tremendous support from the people of Jorhat, which is truly encouraging. This event aims to raise awareness about health and fitness. Participants from various parts of Assam and even from other states have joined, making it a diverse and vibrant competition. We have designed this event to meet international standards..."

"One of the most inspiring aspects is the participation of veteran athletes aged 68 to 70 years, demonstrating that age is no barrier to fitness. Through this marathon, we hope to encourage people to adopt a health- conscious lifestyle, include running in their daily routines, and consume nutritious food, we are committed to continuing this marathon in the future and are confident that even more participants will join in the coming years, making it an even greater success," he added.

Akash Gogoi, organiser of the Bahubali Egg Marathon, stated that around 700-800 participants are competing in three categories, with prizes for top finishers and T-shirts and caps for all. He highlighted the inspiring participation of school and college students, as well as veteran athletes aged 68 and above, and expressed hopes for even greater participation in future events.

Veteran runners, some aged 70 and above demonstrated their dedication to fitness, joined by young competitors who brought their fierce energy to the race.

Participant of the Marathon, Prakritish Pegu (53) told ANI, "I am participating in the 5 km event, and I am very pleased that Bahubali has organised such an international-level marathon. I believe events like this will help create awareness among people about their health and fitness."