Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking to media on December 6 informed that all complaints filed against AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has been transferred to Karimganj police.

Sarma said this while speaking on the sidelines of a public meet in the state's Nalbari district where he announced a slew of developmental projects.

“With regard to this, all cases have been transferred to the Karimganj Police”, the CM added.

Speaking to India TodayNE exclusively, Karimganj SP Padmanabh Baruah said that a total of 8 complaints have been filed from different parts of the state against AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal following his contentious remarks on women’s marriageable age.

“Based on all the complaints received only one complaint will be registered. We have received a total of 8 complaints from different parts. And we are expecting some cases more to come. Based on that we will register one case only. After receiving all the complaints we will do a small enquiry, we haven’t registered the case till now. Once we get all the FIRs registered all across the state then only we will get the final call on sections," said Karimganj SP Padmanabh Baruah while speaking to India TodayNE.

It needs mention here that AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal was under the eye of a political storm following his derogatory comments made against women fraternity with respect to their marriageable age.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of various schemes in Bongaigaon on December 5 Sarma said that Ajmal is a cheap politician and he has no right to speak against the Hindu Community.

He also said that Ajmal’s remarks have hurt people’s sentiments and he should refrain from giving such lewd comments.

Also read : Karimganj Police have received multiple complaints filed against Badruddin Ajmal: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma