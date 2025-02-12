In the ongoing crackdown against illegal drugs trafficking, Assam Police on February 12 intercepted a vehicle nad seized 8,000 suspected YABA tablets.

Acting on variable inputs, the alert Assam Police team at Sutarkandi under Sribhumi district, managed to intercept the vehice and recovefed the massive stash upon search.

Praising Assam Police for their relentless afforts in combating the drug trade in state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X and wrote, "Major Drug bust in Sutarkandi. In a significant breakthrough,

@sribhumipolice intercepted a vehicle, recovering a massive stash of:

💊 8,000 suspected YABA tablets

Kudos to

@AssamPolice

for their relentless efforts in combating the drug trade".