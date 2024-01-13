In a successful operation carried out by Special Task Force, Assam (STF) at 9th mile, one drugs peddler was arrested and 86.5 kg of heroin was seized from his possession.

As per sources, a total of 52 vials containing heroin, Rs 3290 case and three empty vials along with a lighter was seized from one drug peddler at 9th mile, under Basistha Police Station jurisdiction.

The apprehended person has been taken into custody and necessary legal actions have been initiated. Further probe ensured to ascertain any linkages to the seizure.

Earlier, police in Assam's Gossaigaon arrested two persons along with four containers full of brown sugar.

The police, acting on specific intel, conducted a raid at Srirampur near the Assam-West Bengal interstate border and apprehended the two persons while seizing four containers from them which contained brown sugar.

The apprehended persons were placed under arrest under relevant charges of the Indian Penal Code.

Also read: Assam: Two persons in Gossaigaon apprehended with drugs