A nine-year-old girl, went missing in the Brahmaputra River on Wednesday, March 12, evening while bathing with another child. Despite continuous rescue efforts by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), she remains untraced.



According to eyewitnesses, the girl, Umma Salema, daughter of Mustofa Sheikh and a resident of Kuntirchar Part-II, Dhubri, was bathing in the river when she and another girl accidentally slipped into deeper waters. While locals managed to rescue one child, Umma was swept away by the strong currents before help could reach her.



The SDRF launched an extensive search operation early Thursday morning, deploying divers to scour the river. However, strong currents have posed significant challenges to the rescue efforts.



“The operation is ongoing, but the water flow is making it difficult. We are doing everything possible to locate the child,” an SDRF official stated.





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