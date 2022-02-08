MARGHERITA: All Assam Bhojpuri Parishad(AABP) Margherita Regional Committee on Monday paid rich to Nightingale of India and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar at Margherita Bus Stand premises.

Prakash Gupta president of All Assam Bhojpuri Parishad(AABP) Margherita regional committee said ,” whole country mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar which we are in deep sorrow.”

Dr Puspha Singh HOD Hindi department Margherita college, Ram Prasad Ambedkar President of Margherita Journalist Association, Avinash Sah, Rama Shankar Koiri,Kamlesh Dubey, Om Prakash Sah and many people were present and paid rich to Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar by lighting earthen lamps before the portrait.

One minute silence prayer was observed by the people present.