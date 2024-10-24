An accused involved in the recent violent clashes during an eviction drive in Kachutali, Sonapur, passed away while in custody on Thursday, October 24.

The individual, identified as Abdul Karim, died at Guwahati Central Jail around 11:30 am. According to official reports, Karim had been suffering from tuberculosis and had undergone a medical examination just a day prior to his death. His body has been transferred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) morgue for further procedures.

The clashes at Kachutali, which erupted on September 12 during an eviction operation, had turned deadly when the authorities resorted to firing "retaliatory" shots to manage the escalating violence.

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The eviction drive aimed to reclaim approximately 200 bighas of government land that had reportedly been occupied by individuals described as "outsiders." The confrontation quickly intensified as the eviction team, comprising district officials and police personnel, faced resistance from local residents, leading to a volatile situation on the ground.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh provided details about the altercation, noting that police officers sustained injuries, and several police vehicles were damaged amidst stone-pelting and aggressive behavior from the crowd. The attackers, allegedly armed with sticks and other weapons, targeted both the officials and their vehicles, prompting law enforcement to respond with force in an effort to disperse the crowd.