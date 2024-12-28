A notorious criminal was shot on his thighs after he tried to escape from police arrest following concealing of weapons in Bilasipara, Assam.

Nur Kalam, a prime suspect in the November 26 shooting at the Raniganj Market, was confronted by police at Paikanadara Second Block village, Bilasipara, who were attempting to recover weapons he had been concealing. The notorious criminal attempted to flee when the police closed in.

During the encounter, Kalam was shot in the right leg as he tried to escape. He was taken to Bilasipara Adarsha Hospital for initial treatment and later transferred to Dhubri Medical College for further care.

Reports indicate that Kalam’s residence is in Goalpara district.

Kalam, along with two armed accomplices, was involved in the shooting incident at the SBI customer service center in Raniganj Market. The attackers indiscriminately opened fire, resulting in three serious injuries.





Also read: Tripura's Khowai administration launches sports campaign to raise drug abuse awareness