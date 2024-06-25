In a written submission, Wajed Ali Ahmed, the district committee president of South Salmara Mankachar's Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) party has made allegations against Zabed Islam, the AGP candidate for 2-Dhubri HPC, accusing him of operating a boulder nexus.

Ahmed's report claims that Islam is running the illegal operation in the Mankachar area under the guise of the Asom Gana Parishad party, collecting Rs. 4,700 per vehicle from the 100 boulder-laden lorries exporting to Bangladesh. This results in a daily revenue of Rs. 4,70,000 and a staggering monthly revenue of approximately Rs. 1,41,00,000.

In his written complaint to Atul Bora, President of the Asom Gana Parishad Central Committee, Ahmed expressed doubts about whether Islam would contest the upcoming 2026 assembly elections under the AGP banner. Ahmed also highlighted Islam's close relationship with Rakibul Hussain, the Congress party MP for the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.

According to Ahmed, during the previous Lok Sabha election, Islam campaigned under his father Zahirul Islam's name rather than the Asom Gana Parishad party banner, particularly in the South Salmara Mankachar area. This, Ahmed claims, is why Islam does not value AGP party workers.