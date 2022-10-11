In a strange case reported from Assam's Bokakhat sub-division, farmers who were preparing their land for the Rabi season after two devastating floods were taken aback when they received groundnut seeds from the Agriculture department which is never been cultivated on their land.

Notably, as the rabi season has begun in the state, this year, farmers are dreaming of rabi crops after two devastating floods devastated paddy fields in the state.

At the same time, the farmers of Bokakhat, under the agriculture minister's constituency, were surprised by the inconsiderate action of the sub-divisional agriculture department office before landing on the rabi crop.

As per the rules, supplying all the seed fertilizers for rabi crops to the farmers is done from the office of the Sub-Divisional Agriculture Department of Bokakhat, however, this time groundnut seeds have been arranged for the rabi crop from the office of the Sub-Divisional Agriculture Department of Bokakhat, which is not suitable for the soil and environment of the constituency at all.

According to farmers' experience, the yield of such seeds is not at all satisfactory in the soil, considering the ecology of the riverine Bokakhat region.

In view of the fact that there is no precedent for the farmers of Bokakhat to benefit from cultivating almonds in the past, it raises a big question as to whom has the agriculture department supplied the groundnut seeds?

According to sources in the sub-divisional agriculture officer's office in Bokakhat, the office has stocked up 98 quintals of groundnut seeds this year to supply to farmers. While there has been no precedent of farmers in Bokakhat producing even 98 kg of groundnut in recent years.

Watch the full video: