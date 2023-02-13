Ahead of Valentine's Day, the Nalbari district administration imposed Section 144 in the entire district on February 13.

In a notification, the District Magistrate of Nalbari, Gitimoni Phukan stated that there is the likelihood of a breach of peace and tranquillity in the district and in order to prevent a such breach of peace and tranquillity Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been imposed.

Further assembly of five or more persons in public plans including filed, through fares, street and premises of government/Semi government office has been prohibited.

Taking out a procession in public places including public thoroughfares, and streets among others.

Obstruction or attempt to obstruct intimidation of any person in the lawful discharge of duties by any persons.

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Blasting of explosives including firecrackers by any person in public places, streets, and thoroughfares.

Meanwhile, in view of the emergent situation, this order has been issued ex parte and will come into force in the entire Nalbari district in the state of Assam for 60 days with immediate effect.

On the other hand, in an effort to maintain law and order in the festive season, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose strict restrictions in Noida in February month, including Valentine’s Day 2023 and Mahashivratri this year.

In a tweet issued earlier this month, the UP police announced that CrPC Section 144 has been imposed in Noida till February 28 and those who don’t follow the rules will be booked under IPC Section 188, and will be punished as required.

The Gautam Buddh Police took to Twitter and posted a notice, announcing, “In view of the upcoming festivals / Covid-19 protocol, prohibitory orders in the district under Section-144 CrPC are applicable from 04.02.2023 to 28.02.2023 in view of security. Action will be taken under Section-188 IPC for violation.”