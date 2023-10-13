The Eastern Air Command (EAC) hosted its Annual Commanders' Conference, where Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, Government of India, took center stage at Air Force Station, Tezpur. The two-day event, held from October 12 to 13, 2023, brought together top military leaders to review operational readiness and celebrate remarkable achievements.

Upon his arrival at Air Force Station, Tezpur, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari was welcomed by Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of EAC. He received an introduction to all the Commanders and Senior Officers, setting the stage for crucial discussions.

During the conference, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, delved into a comprehensive review of the operational preparedness of the Eastern Air Command. His visit culminated with the expression of deep satisfaction regarding the Command's substantial accomplishments.

In his keynote address, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari underlined the paramount importance of maintaining high operational readiness and ensuring the readiness of all platforms, weapon systems, and assets. He stated the need for a thorough root cause analysis of all accidents and incidents, urging improved maintenance practices to enhance mission effectiveness. Additionally, he stressed the significance of both physical and cyber security, stating that these aspects should be upheld rigorously at all times.

The Chief of the Air Staff urged all Commanders to persevere in their efforts to ensure a safe operational flying environment, which is pivotal in the defense of the nation. The conference also witnessed Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari presenting trophies to various Stations in recognition of their excellence in the fields of Operations, Maintenance, and Administration.