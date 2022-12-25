All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam while slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has demanded a ban on the RSS organisation. Badruddin Ajmal's party AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam called RSS more dangerous than banned Islamic organization PFI. Not only this, Aminul Islam promised that the RSS would be banned if his party came to power.

Aminul Islam said, "These organizations are thousand times more dangerous than PFI." Not only this, he said, "People of RSS and Bajrang Dal do mob lynching of people by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'." He made this statement when he was asked a question about PFI's connection with the terrorist organization.

Aminul Islam said, "I don't know much about who PFI is related to, but RSS and Bajrang Dal are thousand times more dangerous than PFI. These are extremist organizations who do thrashing, mob lynching, in the name of religion But they kill people. These people destroy the buildings of other religions and create tension in mutual brotherhood. If the government has proof against PFI, then it is fine by banning it, but banning more dangerous organizations as well needed so that mutual brotherhood remains."

Attacking the RSS, Aminul Islam made very serious allegations. He said, "Organizations like RSS, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have also developed links with Pakistan. Many cadres (activists) have also turned out to be agents of Pakistan's ISI. As much as in UP, Bihar, Rajasthan Mob lynchings have also taken place, their people are found in all. They attack and tease people of other religions."

Attacking the BJP, the AIUDF party MLA said, "Bajrang Dal and RSS people kill Muslims by saying 'Jai Shri Ram'. There have been hundreds of such incidents. The BJP government supports them. No action is taken against them." It is because of the BJP government that they carry out such incidents."

The AIUDF MLA also questioned the arrest of people involved in terrorist activities. Aminul Islam said, "This court will decide whether the 53 people arrested were involved in jihadi activities or not." Let us inform that the Assam government said on Saturday (December 24) that in 2022 so far 53 jihadis including a Bangladeshi national have been arrested.

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