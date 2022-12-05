At a time when the horrific ragging incident of Dibrugarh University has shaken the entire state, another inhuman incident of ragging has come to light.

And, this time, the incident took place at prestigious Gauhati University. While studying in Gauhati University, Hazrat Ali of Goalpara district faced psychological torture in the name of ragging.

The victim, Hazrat Ali, told the media that in the year 2020, he enrolled in Gauhati University for higher studies in a post-graduate Arabic course.

When classes began in 2021, he moved to Dr. Banikanta Kakati's two-storey hostel. It was during this time that the student had to face inhuman physical and mental torture from senior and super senior residents of the university.



He claims that even after he became senior, fellow residents harassed him. “The seniors of the hostel abused me and I have been a victim of daily ragging.”, he said.

According to him, one of his ears is now twisted because a senior student named Kaushik Debnath beat him badly.

He said that he is still undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College Hospital and its been nine months now.

Hazrat Ali said four resident students – Sanjay Sarkar, Tusharjyoti Baruah, Pavitra Badhai and Champak Baishya , forcibly entered his room tortured him and threatened to kill him. Luckily, the watchmen of the hospital saved him , he claims.

Hazrat Ali has alleged that he is yet to get justice even after informing the university authorities as well as the general secretary of the University Students' Unity Committee on multiple occasions.

Although he could not muster the courage to open his mouth earlier, he recently opened up about the atrocities after he learned that the government has taken strong action against the recent ragging incident in Dibrugarh University.

Hazrat Ali, who set foot in the university hoping to get a higher education from a very poor family was subjected to torture and is a victim of ragging.

Various groups as well as family members have demanded the state government, university authorities to make better arrangements for students to live in a healthy atmosphere where there is no ragging and demanded strict action against anybody found involved in ragging activities.