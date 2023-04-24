In view of the devastating hailstorm damage that occurred on April 22 and considering the severity of the situation, the deputy commissioner of Tinkusia has warned traders not to escalate the price of tarpaulin, and CGI sheets.

A notification states, "Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman DDMA Tinsukia fo hereby direct everyone concerned not to escalate the price of tarpaulin, CGI sheet, bamboo and all other items/materials required for construction of roofs, shelter, temporary accommodation in Tinsukia district."

It may be mentioned that any violation of this will be punishable under Disaster Management Act 2005.

Also Read: Tinsukia district administration directs schools and colleges to remain shut on April 24 on account of devastative storm

Meanwhile, the Tinsukia district administration on April 23 directed all schools and colleges under the Tinsukia district to remain shut on April 24 on account of the devastating hail and thunderstorm that claimed two lives and a trail of destruction.

A notice released by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia on April 23 stated, “In view of the severe thunder and hailstorm that occurred in the night of 22/04/2023 and in the evening of 23/04/2023 resulting in a trail of devastation and considering the severity of the situation in the interest of the safety and security of the students, all schools and colleges of Tinsukia District will remain closed on 24/04/2023”.

Due to the hailstorm, numerous families have been displaced from their places as they saw the dark face of nature.

The hailstorm was so severe that it uprooted the trees and damaged numerous houses in Digdari village.

As per reports, the affected families have sought help from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the district administration.