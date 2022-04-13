Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday attended the Waterways Conclave 2022 in Dibrugarh, Assam.

Union Minister Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the Conclave on 11th April.

Addressing the gathering CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam is implementing 770 crores Assam Inland Water Transport project to provide safe and convenient ferry services to passengers. Talking about the importance of the waterway's ecosystem in the northeast, he said that the Brahmaputra basin possesses nearly 30% of India's water resource potential, and cargo movement through waterways would significantly reduce dependence on cargo transportation for roadways

The two-day event was organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and ICC.

Waterways Conclave aims to fast-track the development of Multimodal projects in the Northeast region.