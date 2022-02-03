GUWAHATI: The Assam Police on Wednesday announced cash rewards for persons providing information leading to the arrest of three alleged criminals involved in poaching of famed one-horned rhinos in Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and recovery of rhino horns.

Special Director General of Police (law and order) and head of Anti-Rhino Poaching Task Force, GP Singh, posted on Twitter photograph of three persons, Abdul Matin, Ataur Rahman and Asmat Ali, who are allegedly involved in poaching of rhinos. The three are residents of Biswanath district in North Assam, which also covers a part of the 920-square kilometre national park.

Singh announced that cash of Rs 2 lakh would be given to anyone leading to the arrest of each of them while Rs 5 lakh would be offered to those helping in the recovery of rhino horns.