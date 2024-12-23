A group of 15-20 armed individuals, posing as CBI officials, looted the residence of Abul Hussain, a prominent local businessman in Cachar pn December 22.



The gang deceived their way into the house by pretending to be officials on duty. Once inside, they brandished firearms to intimidate the family, tying them up before proceeding to loot valuables. The robbers made off with cash totaling Rs 35 lakh and jewellery worth over Rs 10 lakh.

In their bid to escape, the culprits commandeered Hussain's Scorpio vehicle, driving it approximately 500 meters before abandoning it along with the keys on the road. They then fled on foot, leaving the vehicle behind.

The daring heist has caused an uproar in the region, with residents expressing shock at the brazenness of the act. Local police quickly reached the scene and have launched an investigation into the incident. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits behind this audacious crime.





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