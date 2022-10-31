Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu on October 31 chaired a crucial inter-state border meeting with its Assam counterpart at Itanagar.

Meanwhile, Assam cabinet minister Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta among others attended the meeting.

Chief minister Pema Khandu while briefing the media said, "The states have arrived at a logical conclusion by November end".

“I have to especially thank Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for personally stepping out to resolve the boundary row not only with Arunachal Pradesh but with all other North Eastern states that share boundaries with Assam.

The love and cooperation of the people of Assam always inspire me to work with zeal and spirit to resolve border issues. We are determined to resolve the border issues for peace and harmony between the loving people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu added.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE Assam minister Atul Bora said, "There are 123 villages in question, however under the Namsai declaration 37 villages were sorted out and now it is only 86 villages left".

"Today out of 86 villages, the differences of 21 villages have been resolved", the minister added.

Atul Bora also remarked that the approach of Arunachal's chief minister was positive and this dialogue has been possible only because of strong political will.

Notably, now the Assam-Arunachal has left with only to 50 more villages in disputes wherein the differences would be settled down in the days to come with 58 villages already settled through the Assam-Arunachal border talks.

On the other hand, a Chief Minister-level meeting is likely to take place before November 15, 2022.

“One more meeting is to be held between me and my Assam counterpart Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for a final agreement and permanent solution. Both of us are determined to resolve all our differences by the end of November,” said Arunachal chief minister.