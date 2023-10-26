Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) filed an FIR against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal for making disparaging remarks against the Muslim community.

AJP filed an FIR against the incumbent Lok Sabha member and perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal for flaring disturbance in the society by saying that majority of rapists, dacoits, thieves and robbers are from Muslim community. He further mentioned that Muslim girls whistle as they see boys passing by. His comments have drawn ire of the Muslim community in the state, accusing him of insulting Muslims as well as women of the community with his disaparaging statements.

The AIUDF chief has been slammed by many for making such controversial comments which has allegedly created tension within the community.

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