Assam Assembly was adjourned for an hour on December 23 after the House witnessed a heated discussion over alleged encounters in the state.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika informed the Assembly there has been no ''encounter'' in the state as the criminals were got killed or injured in police firing as they tried to escape.

On the other hand, Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi, however, claimed that the minister's statement was wrong and he stood up and opposed Hazarika's statement.

The ruling BJP legislators countered the opposition, with one of their members, Rupjyoti Kurmi, making some allegations against the opposition parties that got expunged.

After this, all the opposition parties, including the AIUDF, were offended by the allegation as any exchange of words ensued between both sides, with Speaker Biswajit Dairmary trying to pacify the House.

Gogoi asked the Speaker whether he could not see what the ''ruling MLAs were doing''.

Following the Gogoi's comment, Daimary offended and said, ''You cannot talk to the chair like this''.

The speaker also urged the members to keep their calm cool, adding, ''The House is for debates, not fights''.

As the members continued to frame charges against each other, the Speaker eventually adjourned the proceedings for an hour.

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