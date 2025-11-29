Assam Assembly passes six education bills amid opposition walkout over voting dispute

The Assam Assembly on Saturday passed six bills concerning the Education Department following a walkout by opposition members, who claimed that ruling party legislators had entered the House after the Speaker ordered all doors closed for voting on proposed amendments. The developments occurred on the last day of the Winter Session, with tensions rising between the treasury and opposition benches. The bills were passed after over four hours of debate and a series of procedural disagreements.

During the session, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, along with CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar and Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi, expressed dissatisfaction that none of the amendments proposed by the opposition were accepted by the government. Saikia stated, "Saikia said they will not be withdrawing the proposed amendments." The statement underscored the opposition's resolve to have their concerns addressed in the legislative process, particularly those pertaining to the interests of teachers and educational institutions.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary responded to the opposition's insistence on voting by ordering the immediate closure of all House doors, preventing any MLA from entering or leaving. Despite this directive, "the opposition benches alleged that about 10 ruling BJP legislators entered the House even after the Speaker's order." This accusation led to further discord, as treasury benches countered, "The treasury benches, however, refuted the charge."

As disorder continued, "the Speaker maintained he was unaware of any late entry," leading opposition members to move to the Well of the House and subsequently stage a walkout. The absence of opposition legislators paved the way for the government to proceed with the legislative agenda without further interruptions. Earlier in the session, AIUDF members faced suspension for displaying placards highlighting concerns about the future of teachers and educational institutions.

Among the amendments moved by the opposition were proposals to relax the cut-off year for provincialisation of educational institutions and teaching posts, reduce the minimum enrolment criteria, and include madrassas under the relevant acts. Responding to these demands, "Minister Pegu, in his reply, maintained that these changes cannot be made as it will entail legal problems."

In the opposition's absence, the House passed six bills: The Assam Non-governmental Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Assam Education (Provincialisation of Teachers and Re-organisation of Educational Institutions) (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers (Regulation of Posting and Transfer) (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Non-teaching Staff of Venture Educational Institutions) (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Azim Premji University Bill, 2025; and The North Eastern Regional Institute of Management (NERIM) University Bill, 2025, all moved by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and passed by voice vote.