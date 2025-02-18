Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), celebrated the hosting of the Assam Assembly's budget session in Kokrajhar, calling it a monumental moment for the region. Boro stated that the event symbolised lasting peace in Bodoland and underscored the region’s path toward development.

“It is special as the Assam Assembly was hosted at the council assembly in Kokrajhar for the first time and for the first time outside Dispur. It will enhance the unity and integrity of the state. At the regional level, there was a thinking that the government is not bothered about Bodoland, but when government officials came here and discussed the area and the 6th schedule, this is very significant,” Boro explained.

Looking ahead, Boro expressed confidence that Assam’s political landscape would shift, with Bodoland playing an integral role in the state’s development. “PM Modi is talking about Viksit Bharat, and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has taken the initiative to take Assam towards a developed state, we feel that the 5 districts of Bodoland would be part of the development process,” he added.

He also reflected on the transformation of the region over the past five years, emphasising the peace that now prevails where violence once reigned. “Earlier, there was too much violence in this area, and people used to fear coming here, but in the last 5 years, peace has prevailed,” Boro said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who attended the session, announced Rs 27 crores for the renovation of rural roads in Kokrajhar. Sarma also visited the Jarbari-Dighli area to review ongoing road projects and reiterated the Assam government’s commitment to improving connectivity and infrastructure in the region.

The assembly session in Kokrajhar marked the first time an Assam Legislative Assembly sitting took place outside of Guwahati, further highlighting the growing significance of Bodoland in the state’s development trajectory.