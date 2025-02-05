The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, arrested an Assistant Engineer for accepting a bribe at the Block Development Officer’s office in Jorhat district on Wednesday, February 5.

According to official reports, a complaint was filed with the Anti-Corruption Cell, alleging that Siba Prasad Saikia, an Assistant Engineer at the Central Jorhat Development Block, had demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a complainant for clearing MGNREGA bills.

Unwilling to comply with the illicit demand, the complainant approached the Directorate seeking legal intervention. In response, a team of anti-corruption officials swiftly organized a trap at the Block Development Officer’s office in Central Jorhat.

Saikia was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, and the tainted money was immediately recovered from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses. Following the operation, sufficient evidence was collected, leading to his formal arrest.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) at the ACB Police Station, Jorhat, under Case No. 12/2025. Further investigation is underway to uncover any additional irregularities linked to the case.