Snake Friend (Sarpabandhu) Hitesh Rabha conducted an awareness program with students on snakes and conservation: Identification of six types of venomous, six types of slightly venomous and non-venomous snakes out of 24 types of snakes and precautions to be taken:

Boko, 16 August: With the arrival of the monsoon season, there is a desperate situation around the state. In parallel, various species of venomous and non-venomous snakes floating in the monsoon waters enter people's homes and gardens. Many people die because of superstition and ignorance.

Meanwhile, Snake Friend (Sarpa Bandhu) Hitesh Rabha from Boko conducted an awareness program with students on snakes and conservation at Lampara High School in collaboration with the members of Nature's Help Team Bikash Boro, Pratha Partim Bharali, Om Prakash Rabha, Jyoti Prasad Rabha and the teacher staff of the school.

In the awareness meeting, Snake Friend (Sarpa Bandhu) Hitesh Rabha said that there are about 24 species of snakes in the state, of which six are venomous, six are slightly venomous and the rest are non-venomous. Not all snakes are poisonous.



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It is to be mentioned that, Hitesh Rabha has constantly saved snakes, which entered in the households and created terror in the houses of Assam's Kamrup and Goalpara districts as well. Hitesh Rabha has recently been awarded the title of 'Sarpa Bandhu 2024' by the team of snake experts of Sourabh Barkakati at Assam's Tezpur on the celebration of World Snake Day on 16 July, 2024.

Rabha also added that the snake bit the man and many people died of heart attacks. In fact, as soon as a person is bitten by any snake, without panicking, he or she must immediately go to the hospital with a cold brain.

"A snake cannot release the poison as soon as it bites. Removing the snake before the venom is poured can prevent unwanted danger. Similarly, if possible, photographs should be taken of the snake for identification, therefore the doctors can be helpful in providing treatment" added Hitesh Rabha.

Rabha said that after being bitten by a poisonous snake, the person has 2/3 hours to get treatment. Similarly, it is very important to carry a flashlight when going outside in the night hours and it is equally important to use a mosquito net at night.

He also highlighted the important role of snakes in maintaining the environmental balance of life and the conservation of snakes by releasing them in safe places.

Rabha also shows photographs of all species including poisonous, slightly poisonous and non-poisonous snakes, so that teachers and students get aware of identifications of the snakes properly.

Similarly, Snake Friend (Sarpa bandhu) Hitesh Rabha conducted an awareness program among the teachers, staff and students on snakes at Don Bosco School in Boko.