A Bangladeshi national has been apprehended in the Girishganj area of Karimganj, following a tip-off from vigilant local residents.

The arrest occurred after locals reported their suspicions to the police, who swiftly responded by detaining the individual and bringing him before the court.

According to initial investigations, the arrested man is from Noakhali, Bangladesh. Despite his detention, authorities have yet to determine the exact route or method by which he managed to enter India.

This incident has raised concerns about border security and illegal immigration in the region, prompting further investigation by law enforcement agencies.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

Also read: Manipur Chief Minister's convoy on way to Jiribam attacked, 1 personnel injured