A meeting on the district-level preparedness for the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investors Summit was held at the Conference Hall of the the District Commissioner, Barpeta on February 21.

The meeting was chaired by Kaustav Kalita, ADC Barpeta, who provided a detailed briefing on the objectives and significance of the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative. He also highlighted the advantages of signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with investors, entrepreneurs, and industries from the district.

The meeting was attended by the Heads of various line departments, such as Agriculture, Sericulture, Fishery, Veterinary, Handloom and Textile, Cooperative Societies, and LDM, along with DPM ASRLM, and CPM NULM, several entrepreneurs, three doctors, and food processing unit owners. A discussion was also held on the topic of land reclassification process for proposed units in the district and benefits of signing MoU.

The ADC emphasized the importance of ensuring that only genuine entrepreneurs are involved in the MoU signing process.

The line departments were also instructed to be present during the MoU signing and the live streaming of the event, which is scheduled for February 25, 2025, at the office of the General Manager, District Industries and Commerce Centre, Barpeta.

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