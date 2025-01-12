Bharat Vikas Parishad’s Dhubri Branch hosted a speech competition on Swami Vivekananda at Chilarai Academy Middle English School, Mission Road, Dhubri, marking National Youth Day. The event aimed to promote the teachings and ideals of Swami Vivekananda among the younger generation.

A total of 21 students from Vivekananda Vidyapith High School and Chilarai Academy Middle English School participated, captivating an enthusiastic audience. The program commenced with the ceremonial lighting of lamps, floral tributes, and the national anthem, paying homage to Swami Vivekananda and Bharat Mata.

Bimal Oswal, Commissioner of the Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services, delivered the keynote address. He highlighted the enduring relevance of Swami Vivekananda's philosophies and emphasized how such events enhance students' public speaking skills while fostering an appreciation of the great leader's teachings.

All participants were presented with gifts, including notebooks, books, pens, pencils, oranges, and cakes. Oswal personally distributed cakes, pencils, and erasers to the students. Prizes and certificates were awarded to the top three winners, recognizing their outstanding performances.

The event was graced by dignitaries such as Gobinda Saha and Bishnupada Saha, Vice Presidents of the Bharat Vikas Parishad Dhubri Branch, Daisy Brahma, Headmistress of Vivekananda Vidyapith High School, and Firod Gogoi, Headmaster of Chilarai Academy Middle English School, along with teachers, students, and other officials.

Students expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn more about Swami Vivekananda's life and philosophy while showcasing their speaking talents. The program concluded with the rendition of the state anthem, leaving the audience inspired and reflective.