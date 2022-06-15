Due to heavy flood in Guwahati, today congress president Bhupen Kumar Bora went to review the flood ravaged area.

But during the visit Bhupen Borah and his team was humiliated by the police team. He imputed his arm while obstructing the congress party with the ball. Also general secretary Apurva Kumar Bhattacharya in his chest along with Rana Goswami and MLA.

Abdul Rashid Mondal got hurt in his feet, Ratul Kalita on his chest and back. Krideep Burman, Island Bayan, and Rehan Uddin Ahmed’s body have been injured.

Barnali Phukan Gitali Das, Parvati Singh has been nailed by the police team. Jintu Hazarika, Konkan Das, Rupa Deori, Balika Pegu also got in injured after humililated by the police team.