Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 7 said that BJP could have paid more attention to MCD polls, if elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, were not held simultaneously.

Sarma's comment came after Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"Had the elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh not held alongside, we could have paid more attention to Delhi," the Assam CM said while speaking to reporters.

Sarma further said that compared to exit polls which have predicted 60-7- polls, the saffron party has got more votes in the MCD elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the single largest party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections by winning 134 out of 250 seats, ending BJP's 15-year rule.

BJP won 104 seats, while Congress clinched nine seats.

Commenting on the Gujarat elections whose results will be out on December 8, Sarma asserted that the BJP would do well in Gujarat. However, he maintained silence over Himachal Pradesh.

The ruling BJP and AAP have each fielded 250 candidates for the elections, while the Congress has 247 candidates and the Bahujan Samaj Party has 132.

The voter turnout in Delhi was 50.48 per cent in the polls held on December 4, and the fate of 1,349 candidates from 250 wards was sealed in the Sunday polling for the Delhi MCD elections, compared to 2,538 in 2017.

The BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards in the 2017 civic election, while the AAP 48, and the Congress 27.



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