The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to provide "clear answers based on facts" regarding claims of his wife, Elizabeth Gogoi’s alleged connections to George Soros’ Open Society and the Pakistani government.

The BJP's Assam unit emphasised that it is Gogoi’s responsibility to address the public’s concerns, rather than focusing on personal attacks against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The people of Assam have been expecting a straight and clear answer from you (Gaurav Gogoi) for a long time, but till now they have not received a concrete answer to their questions. Please give a clear answer based on facts instead of deviating from the topic,” the BJP’s Assam unit posted on X.

They further urged Gogoi to avoid making personal insults, focusing instead on offering logical and transparent answers to the questions raised by the public.

Meanwhile, Assam Police have established a Special Investigation Taskforce to probe Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheik and others allegedly linked to Elizabeth Gogoi. Sharing the update, CM Sarma announced on X, “Pursuant to the registration of the case, the DGP, Assam Police, has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. Assam Police will conduct a professional and completely objective investigation.”

The case stems from allegations against Tauqeer Sheik and others, leading to an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Sarma confirmed earlier in the day.