The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, held a high-level meeting to discuss innovative strategies aimed at engaging Assamese Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and enhancing international collaboration in cultural, economic, and educational sectors.

The party plans to establish frameworks to connect with Assamese NRIs, encouraging their active involvement in the state’s development initiatives.

This effort seeks to utilize the expertise, resources, and goodwill of the diaspora.

Discussions emphasized strengthening ties with global communities to boost cultural and economic collaboration.

A particular focus was on exploring solutions to resolve international issues, especially with neighbouring Bangladesh. Opportunities for cross-border partnerships in education and employment were considered to increase global exposure for Assamese youth and professionals.



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A dedicated committee, including Hitesh Kalita, Manoj Kumar Das, and Ishantor Sobhapandit, was formed to manage the party’s official social media accounts, aiming to enhance global engagement and outreach.

Another committee under Dr. Budhin Gogoi, Ravi Agarwal, Jayanta Talukdar, and Anshuman Das was set up to create and distribute regular newsletters showcasing departmental initiatives and achievements.

A team comprising Vavani Sarmah (USA), Manoj Kumar Das (New Delhi), Debajit Deka (Hyderabad), and Bipul Das (Guwahati) was tasked with developing a comprehensive database of Assamese individuals and organizations abroad to streamline communication and collaboration.

These initiatives reflect the BJP Assam Pradesh's commitment to utilizing global opportunities for Assam's socio-economic and cultural advancement.

The party envisions a stronger bond between the Assamese diaspora and the homeland, ensuring that NRIs' contributions are effectively directed towards the state’s progress.