The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh on December 16 expelled key members, including Sushant Poddar and Praveen Das in connection with serious allegations of indulging in anti-party activities.

The ousted members are Sushant Poddar from Ward No. 7, Praveen Das from Ward No. 6, Sarju Devi from Ward No. 5, Sakila Yesmin from Ward No. 3 and Payal Das from Ward No. 9, all representing Abhayapuri Municipality in Bongaigaon district.

In an official press release, it was stated that expulsion was enacted immediately based on the serious allegations of engaging in activities contrary to the party's principles and ideology.