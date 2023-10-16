A railway contractor in Guwahati has been arrested for allegedly threatening the BJP IT Cell Convenor of the Kamrup (Metro) district.

Police have arrested Zubair Hussain for allegedly threatening BJP IT Cell Convenor Numun Dewan with a pistol on October 15. Hussain was picked up by a team from the Pan Bazar police station today. As per sources, police has also seized the pistol with which Hussain allegedly threatened Dewan.

The arrest was made on the basis of a police complaint by the BJP IT Cell Convenor, after the incident.

As per sources, Numun Dewan was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road near Lakhtokia locality in Guwahati. This was followed by an argument between Dewan with Zubair Hussain after the latter confronted him in the middle of the road. It was then that Hussain allegedly took a pistol from his pocket and threatended Dewan with it.

Meanwhile, reports have come out that Zubair Hussain is the brother of Muslim Students Federation of India president Tousif Hussain.