An accident occurred on the Dibrugarh Baku Bypass as newly appointed Minister Prashant Phukan was arriving at Dibrugarh Airport with a large rally.

The incident involved Narupoma Dutta, the BJP ward member from Ward No. 17 of the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation. The injured leader was provided with medical attention following the mishap.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.





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