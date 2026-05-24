Assam BJP MLA Ranoj Pegu condoles demise of former Dhemaji regional committee vice-president Ranjan Gogoi

Assam BJP MLA Ranoj Pegu expressed deep grief over the untimely demise of Ranjan Gogoi, former Vice-President of the Dhemaji Sadar Regional Committee and a resident of Lachit Nagar in Ward No. 9 of Dhemaji.

Sharing a condolence message on X, Pegu described the death of the young leader as an “irreparable loss” and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the untimely demise of Ranjan Gogoi, former Vice-President of the Dhemaji Sadar Regional Committee and a resident of Lachit Nagar in Ward No. 9 of Dhemaji. The death of this rising young leader is an irreplaceable loss,” Pegu stated.

He further said that he stands with the grieving family during this difficult time and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

“In this unbearable incident, I share in the grief of the bereaved family and pray to God for the eternal peace of the departed Gogoi’s soul,” the minister added.

The news of Ranjan Gogoi’s demise has cast a pall of gloom in Dhemaji, with several local leaders and residents expressing shock and condolence over the loss of the young social and political figure.