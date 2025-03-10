The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, has constituted an Election Management Committee for the upcoming Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections, following the directives of State President Dilip Saikia.

The committee will work in close coordination with the Rabha Hasong Joint Struggle Committee, organizing joint meetings to formulate election strategies, manage campaigns, and oversee the overall electoral process.

Senior leaders appointed to the committee:

Bijuli Kalita Medhi – MP & State Vice President

Ashok Singhal – Minister, Government of Assam

Ranjit Kumar Dass – Minister & Former State President

Jayanta Mallabaruah – Minister, Government of Assam & National Council Member

Bhrigu Ranjan Rabha – Former District President, Goalpara District

Dipanka Nath – District President, Goalpara District

Anjan Goswami – District President, South Kamrup District



State BJP President Dilip Saikia has urged the newly appointed committee members to hold discussions with the Rabha Hasong Joint Struggle Committee’s core leadership by tomorrow (March 11) and promptly commence election-related activities, including candidate selection and campaign execution.