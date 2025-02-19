The BJP Assam Pradesh has strongly criticized Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah, accusing him of hypocrisy and contradictions regarding the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam and the findings of the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission report.

BJP’s Chief Spokesperson Manoj Baruah alleged that the APSC scam, which took place under the Congress regime, exposed an open job market system that benefited top leaders, including former Chief Minister Late Tarun Gogoi and his son MP Gaurav Gogoi. He accused Bhupen Borah of misleading the public to shield them.

The BJP also pointed out Bhupen Borah’s contradictory stance, highlighting that while he praised Justice Sharma’s report on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, he dismissed the same judge’s report on the APSC scam as biased.



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Calling this a "self-contradictory" move, BJP stated that Congress is attempting to downplay the involvement of its key leaders in the scam.

BJP further accused Congress of a ‘dual-faced approach’, stating that the party had earlier demanded the Biplab Sharma report be made public but is now questioning its findings after its release.

The ruling party asserted that Congress’s alleged conspiracy to protect its leaders will not succeed under any circumstances.