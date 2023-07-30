Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ripun Bora on July 30 said that in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be ousted from all over the country.

He further said that there would be a contest between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition's newly formed alliance 'INDIA' in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

''The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be a contest between the BJP and the BJP and the opposition INDIA will defeat the BJP. All opposition parties have come together against the BJP this time. TMC is a partner of INDIA,'' Bora said while speaking to media in Goalpara over the upcoming election.

A few days back, Bora had also alleged that BJP and its leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are busy in making derogatory remarks about the opposition alliance as they are scared of the formation of the INDIA alliance.

Bora further said that the BJP leadership is infuriated with the formation of an opposition alliance of 26 parties acronym Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Taking to micro-blogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, Bora said, ''The alliance of 26 opposition parties made the BJP count its days and as a result right from PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other Central BJP leaders to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cohorts are busy making derogatory remarks on the opposition alliance''.

Bora also remarked that what is the necessity to compare opposition formation 'INDIA' with that of terrorist organizations and he also explained that common people have now understood the motive of BJP leaders to defame the opposition alliance INDIA with some baseless figure of speech.

Recently, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- the new alliance name adopted by the opposition parties on the second day of the mega meeting in Bengaluru to take on BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

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