The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) condemned the BJP government's decision on the closure of the AIR Daily Assamese News Bulletin from Dibrugarh and called it to be an anti-Assamese policy of the BJP government.

This comes after Prasar Bharati decided to discontinue the Assamese news bulletin as of October 24 due to cost-cutting initiatives.

In a press release, the AAP state unit alleged this was the BJP government's attack on the Assamese language by shutting down the Assamese news bulletin of AIR Dibrugarh.

Further, the Aam Aadmi Party in the release stated that it is clear that under the BJP government, cultural development of any ethnic group is not possible.

"BJP coming to power by giving emotional songs like protecting the caste-land, the BJP is trying to weaken the Assamese language in a planned way by making the Hindi language very much in Assam", the release stated.

The release further added, "In the last 25 years, the Assamese news bulletin, which is popular in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and other areas including upper Assam, has been closed for the last 6 p.m. since yesterday".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the closure of the bulletin which could be reached in remote areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh including the Indo-China border.

Meanwhile earlier on October 26, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal met a delegation of AIR Dibrugarh and DD Dibrugarh officials at his residence.

The Union Minister interacted with the delegates and heard their various issues including the matter of shutting down the AIR Daily Assamese News Bulletin from Dibrugarh.

The Union Minister also spoke to the Secretary of Information & Broadcasting over the phone and urged him to take necessary action regarding the matters discussed in the meeting.