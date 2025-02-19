A major fire broke out at a soyabean processing factory in Panikhaiti, on the outskirts of Guwahati, late Tuesday, February 18 night, causing extensive damage to the facility.

The incident occurred at Krishna Food Product factory, where flames rapidly spread through the premises. Two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the location and, after sustained efforts, managed to bring the blaze under control.

Preliminary investigations suggest that an electrical short circuit could have triggered the fire, though a detailed assessment is still underway. Authorities are currently evaluating the extent of financial losses, which are believed to be substantial.





Also read: Nagaland CM seeks early resolution of Naga political issue, calls for unity and development