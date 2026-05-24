Assam: Bodies of two missing minor girls recovered from pond in Kokrajhar, two arrested for alleged negligence

Assam police have arrested two individuals in connection with the death of two minor girls whose bodies were recovered from a pond in Kokrajhar district on May 21.

According to police, information was received over telephone at around that the two girls, both residents of Lalkura Part-II village under Kokrajhar Police Station, had gone to Dholmara Higher Secondary School in the morning but had not returned home. Family members and local villagers later discovered the girls’ school bags, sandals and bicycles near a roadside pond in the village and suspected that they might have accidentally fallen into the water body.

Following the information, a team from Kokrajhar Police Station immediately reached the spot and recovered the bodies of the two missing girls from the pond.

Senior police officials later visited the place of occurrence. The Executive Magistrate and Circle Officer of Kokrajhar also reached the site, following which an inquest was conducted. The bodies were subsequently sent to Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said an FIR was lodged on the same day against two individuals — Golam Mostafa, aged 66, and Ejhan Ali, aged 42 — both residents of Deodoba village in Kokrajhar district, alleging negligence in connection with the incident.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Kokrajhar Police Station as Case No. 71/2026 under Sections 106(1) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Both accused persons were arrested and produced before the court the following day, after which they were remanded to judicial custody.

Police stated that the preliminary post-mortem report has been received and the investigation is continuing. Officials added that the case will be brought to a logical conclusion within the stipulated time.