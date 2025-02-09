A delegation of Bodo leaders, including representatives from the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday, urging him to reinforce the power and autonomy of the Sixth Schedule areas in Assam.

Led by BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, the four-member delegation comprised ABSU President Dipen Boro and Members of Parliament Rwngwra Narzary and Joyanta Basumatary. The discussions centered on the 125th Amendment of the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, with the leaders advocating for enhanced legislative and financial powers for autonomous councils.

The delegation emphasized the necessity for the Finance Commission to boost the financial capacity of these councils, ensuring effective governance and accelerated development in the Sixth Schedule regions. They also appealed to Shah to facilitate the amendment’s passage during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

In addition to policy discussions, the ABSU delegation extended an official invitation to the Union Home Minister to attend the 57th Annual Conference of ABSU, set to be held on March 15 or 16, 2025, in Dotma. The event is expected to witness a gathering of over three lakh participants. Shah has reportedly assured his presence at the conference.

Following the meeting, ABSU President Dipen Boro described the discussions as a crucial step towards reinforcing the socio-political and economic framework of Bodoland through the strengthening of the Sixth Schedule.