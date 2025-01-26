The body of a 26-year-old youth was recovered from a drain near Mankata Road in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Sunday. The location is notably the site where Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to lay the foundation stone for four flyovers later today.



The deceased, identified as Ranju Katoky, a resident of Nirmali village in Dibrugarh, had reportedly been missing since the Navami celebrations of Durga Puja. His body was discovered during a routine security inspection conducted ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit.



Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding Katoky’s death, while security arrangements in the area have been intensified in light of the upcoming high-profile event.



Local sources indicate that the missing case had left the family and community distressed since the festival, with efforts to locate him proving futile until Sunday’s unfortunate development.



Further details are awaited as officials work to ascertain the cause of death and ensure the Chief Minister’s event proceeds without disruption.