The body of Subhendu Kumar Choudhary, Principal Chief Safety Officer of NF Railway, who went missing on November 24 while bathing at Parshuram Kund in Lohit district, has been recovered.

Choudhary was swept away by the strong river currents during his visit to the sacred site.

After an intensive four-day search operation involving the Arunachal Pradesh Police, Army, and NDRF, his body was found at Demwe near Tezu, approximately eight kilometres downstream.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the tragic demise of Shri Subhendu Kumar Choudhary. The entire railway fraternity stands with his family in this heartbreaking moment. His loss is deeply felt across the organization," said a senior NF Railway official.



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Senior officers of NF Railway have reached the site to coordinate further arrangements.



Parshuram Kund, a popular pilgrimage spot, is known for its strong river currents, which pose a significant risk to visitors.

Details regarding the next steps, including arrangements for paying homage to Choudhary, will be shared in due course.